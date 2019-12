Fort Pulaski announces entrance fee-free days for 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Fort Pulaski National Monument announced the park will have six entrance fee-free days in 2020. Fort Pulaski National Monument is Savannah’s National Park.

The dates for 2020 are:

Monday, January 20 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Sunday, February 9 – Georgia History Festival’s Super Museum Sunday

Saturday, April 18 – National Junior Ranger Day / First Day of National Park Week

Tuesday, August 25 – National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, September 26 – National Public Lands Day

Wednesday, November 11 – Veterans Day

Fort Pulaski National Monument is located on U.S. Highway 80, 15 miles east of Savannah. For more information, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/FortPulaski or call (912) 786-5787.