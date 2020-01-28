Forsyth Park fountain closed down temporarily for refurbishment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The fountain at Forsyth Park is getting its annual refresh. The fountain will be turned off through Friday, Jan. 31 as the city’s Greenscapes Division cleans and paints it.

The City of Savannah says it’s important they refurbish the fountain each January because it’s a hot spot for visitors and locals.

The Greenscapes Division began by power washing the fountain from top to bottom. Once it dried, they applied a fresh layer of paint.

“We normally do it once a year,” Maintenance specialist Terence Eiland said. “We pressure wash the whole thing from top to bottom. We paint the bottom black and the rest of the fountain white to make it look brand new. We’re getting it ready just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.”

The fountain was erected in 1858 — which makes it over 150 years old. The fountain originally cost $2,200, which is equivalent to around $65,000 today.

The same design can be found in Poughkeepsie, New York, Madison, Indiana, and Cusco, Peru.