SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Forsyth Farmers’ Market is set to host its Farmsgiving brunch with a Gullah Geechee twist on Sunday.

Attendees can engulf themselves in the richness of Gullah Geechee heritage through a meal that supports the Savannah community and honors Gullah Geechee traditions.

Food Network chef and Savannah resident Gina Capers Willis will prepare a soulful feast using fresh produce, meats and products from the Forsyth Farmers’ Market.

All proceeds from the Farmsgiving celebration will benefit Forsyth Farmers’ Market programs designed to support local farmers and to expand access to healthy, nutrient-dense food throughout the Savannah community.

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: O’Hara Hall – Catholic Diocese of Savannah

2170 E. Victory Drive, Savannah, Ga.

COST: $100 for ages 13 and older; $50 for youth ages 6 to 12; Children 5 and under get in for free. Tables for 10 are also available.