Forsyth Farmer’s Market kicks off 2022 season Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Forsyth Farmer’s Market (FFM) kicked off its 2022 season Saturday. The farmers market — which aims to promote local foods in Savannah — lasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Farm Truck 912 will also be at the market for a Farm Truck Boutique event which includes local businesses Alexander Mack’s Diverse Cooking and Porous Farm, FFM says.

Along with its goal of supplying a method for local businesses to sell products and retain a favorable ratio of farm produce vendors to prepared foods vendors, it’s also welcoming a slew of new vendors. This year, the market will add 19 new vendors, now totaling 62.

“This is the largest number of new vendors that Forsyth Farmers’ Market has ever welcomed. We are excited to see so many new, local, small businesses, especially farms, join us for the 2022 season,” says Jeb Bush, executive director of FFM. “We look forward to helping these and all of our vendors succeed this year. 2022 is going to be a big year for our organization, and it is fitting that we start the year welcoming so many new vendors.”

