Savannah optometrist prepares for end of year event bringing awareness to eye health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — ForSight Unique Eye Care and Eye Wear is partnering with the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision to raise awareness about the importance of eye health.

“This is going to be our third annual end of the year celebration that benefits the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision,” Owner & Doctor of Optometry ForSight, Erika Morrow said. “It’s going to be on December 30th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. here at the office 350 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.”

Dr. Morrow said as an eye doctor she utilizes the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision for her patients with vision disabilities that need special services. “It was a way for me to kind of get involved and give back since they are the only accredited facility in this region that actually helps with vision rehab for patients that are blind or have low vision,” Dr. Morrow said.

Through eyecare events, Dr. Morrow said she’s been able to ForSight’s name out while helping members in the Savannah community.

“I wanted to be able to benefit a good cause, so it makes sense for me to have the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision being the beneficiaries of our event,” Dr. Morrow said. “We are able to celebrate the end of the year together because typically we are doing something to make sure patients vision and life better by the services we offer.”

The event is free and will feature live music, an open bar, small bites, and much more. All proceeds will be donated to the SCBLV.

ForSight will be giving out over $4,000 in raffle items. “It will include eyewear and other local gift cards,” Dr. Morrow said. “You can buy a ticket for $20 or you can buy six raffle tickets for $100.”