Former Yemassee mayor dies at 71

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – Former Yemassee Mayor Jerry Cook died this week at the age of 71.

Cook served on the town council for 12 years before he was elected mayor, serving one term from 2013 to 2017. He also owned and operated Jerry’s Used Cars, Garage and Wrecker Service in Yemassee.

“With great sadness, the mayor and town council extend their deepest condolences to the family of Mayor Jerry Cook,” reads a statement from the town of Yemassee.

According to his obituary, Cook died Monday morning in the Roper Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant. Funeral services were held Thursday at Spirit of Life Ministries in Varnville, where Cook was a member.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Cook. They are survived by their two sons, Jay and Matt.