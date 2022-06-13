SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The former U.S. Attorney for Georgia’s northern district testified Monday that in December of 2020 he was asked to investigate voting fraud in Georgia, but he found no evidence of it.

BJay Pak who is a republican, was appointed to the federal post in 2017 by then President Donald Trump. Pak testified at the second public hearing of the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

Pak told committee members that he was asked in December of 2020 by then Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate a claim of fraud made by Trump’s attorney Rudy Guiliani.

“It was purportedly a security tape at the State Farm Arena,” said Pak.

The State Farm Arena is where a recount of votes was taking place and Pak said that Guiliani had released a “portion” of a video that claimed votes had been found in a suitcase.

“Guiliani claimed that was a smoking gun of fraud in Fulton County when in actuality, in reviewing the entire video, it showed that was actually an official ballot box that was kept underneath the table,” Pak testified.

A month later Pak was forced to resign, and President Trump selected another person to investigate votes.

“He continued any investigations that were pending at the time of my departure but he was unable to find any evidence of fraud that affected the outcome of the election,” said Pak.

Pak’s testimony once again highlights the Trump campaign’s obsession with Georgia votes in the 2020 election. Secretary of state Brad Raffensperger is also set to testify before the committee as is Gabriel Sterling who is the state’s voting implementation manager.

Committee members put into a record that a list of judges, quite a few of them republicans, some who had been appointed by Trump, had thrown out claims of fraud in Georgia and other states for lack of evidence.

“Nothing irregular happened in the counting,” Pak said.