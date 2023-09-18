TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The former mayor of Tybee Island, Walter Parker, has passed away after a brief illness.

Walter served as mayor for 16 years starting in 1986 and also served multiple terms on City Council. According to the City of Tybee Island, Parker loved Tybee and was supportive of everyone he worked with and served. The former mayor was described as a “true southern gentleman, with a subtle, sometimes fierce, sense of humor.”

Parker was known for his contributions to the construction of the Tybrisa Pavillion II. After the original Tybrisa Pavillion was built in 1891, a fire destroyed the landmark in 1967 — taking the memories with it. Parker and other councilmembers traveled the state to get other Georgia leaders involved in the project and, in 1996, a new pier and pavilion were resurrected.

In 2007, the City of Tybee Island honored the former mayor by renaming the landmark the Walter Parker Pier and Pavilion at Tybee Island.

Parker was 88 years old.