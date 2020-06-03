Former Statesboro Mayor Joe Brannen dies

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Former Statesboro Mayor Joe Brannen has died, the city announced Wednesday.

A city spokesperson told News 3 the family confirmed Brannen died from natural causes, not COVID-19 related, on Tuesday.

Brannen served Statesboro for more than a decade.

He was first elected to city council in October 1998 and served District 4 for 10 years. Brannen then went on to serve as mayor for one term from 2010 to 2013.

“Mayor Brannen was a true public servant,” said current Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar. “He loved his family and serving the citizens of Statesboro.”

McCollar has ordered city flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Brannen. Funeral arrangements will be released at a later date.

“We are a better city and community because of him,” McCollar continued. “He leaves behind a legacy of hope and compassion. The city will surely miss his gentle spirit.”