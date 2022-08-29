STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A former Statesboro city council man faces nearly three years in prison for tax evasion and will pay more than $350,000 in restitution.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) sentenced William Britt on Monday to 33 months for evading taxes on several Georgia bars he co-owned. On paper, the businesses were owned by one individual, however, in reality a group of business partners owned them in varying percentages.

Britt along with others, “skimmed cash from the establishments and disbursed it amongst themselves in accordance with their ownership percentages without reporting that income to the IRS,” DOJ said. Britt also ensured the owners file false tax returns and filed false information to an accountant who prepared the businesses’ tax returns.

Britt also underreported the bars’ income and omitted cash distributions to the owners, DOJ said.