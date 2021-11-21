Former St. John the Baptist pastor Matthew Southall Brown Sr. dies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Prolific Savannah preacher Pastor Matthew Southall Brown Sr., who spent 35 years at the helm of Savannah’s St. John Baptist Church, has died.

WSAV News 3 learned of Brown’s passing Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, Mayor Van Johnson said of Pastor Brown: “Today, with heavy, but grateful hearts, we celebrate the life of Savannah’s Pastor, Rev. Matthew Southall Brown, Sr., who has transitioned from time to eternity.”

Johnson went on to say, “For many of us, he was a spiritual father, mentor, confidante, encourager, and trailblazer. His branches are too many to count, and the loss to our community is enormous. I extend my love to his family, and we know that to be absent from this body is to be present with the Lord. Donec iterum convenient – Until we meet again.”

Brown was known as the Pastor’s Pastor, affectionately nicknamed the dean of clergy. He often said that as early as junior high school, he knew God had a calling on his life.

Pastor Brown was also a veteran, serving in the 9th Division, 60th Infantry Regiment, Company E, he was among the first Black soldiers to fight in World War II — at a time when our military was strictly segregated.

He retired from the pulpit at St. John the Baptist church in 2004, at the age of 81.