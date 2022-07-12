SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A former JROTC instructor for Savannah Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS), is facing charges of child molestation.

News 3 has learned that Lt. Colonel Harry Drayton Jr. turned himself in to Chatham County authorities on July 5. According to records from the jail, Drayton is charged with Child Molestation and Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony.

A spokesperson for SCCPSS says Drayton started working as a JROTC instructor at Beach High School in 2018. In December of last year, the district learned of what they’ll only refer to as an “alleged incident” involving Drayton.

They reassigned him to a location where he had no contact with students while the district investigated the allegations. According to the school district, on January 6 of this year they notified Drayton that they intended to fire him.

He resigned on Jan. 19.

In a statement released to News 3, the district says quote “SCCPSS is committed to ensuring a quality, safe learning environment and will continue to work with authorities in this ongoing matter. The safety of our students is our first priority.”

News 3 reached out to the Chatham County District Attorney’s office. They say the case is still active and they have no comment at this time.