Former Savannah City Councilman, educator dies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A legend in local civic affairs has passed away.

Dr. Clifford Hardwick III passed away on Sunday, Nov. 18. He was 91.

The Savannah native was a city councilman, educator and grandfather of actor Omari Hardwick.

Hardwick received numerous awards for his service to the community, including a commendation from the state legislature.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 26 at St. Philip AME Church in Savannah (613 MLK Jr. Blvd.).

Visitation with the family will be held the day prior in the Adams Funeral Services chapel.

Hardwick will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.

Additional details on funeral services here.