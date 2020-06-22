Former Savannah Bananas employee speaks out about COVID-19 cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former employee of the Savannah Bananas spoke out about what he called “negligent actions” from his employers after several people in their office tested positive for COVID-19. The staff and president of the Savannah Bananas tell WSAV, their focus is on being transparent.

Trevor Trout the former Savannah Bananas Director of Entertainment said he decided to resign after he felt he was not properly informed on the number of his coworkers who had tested positive for COVID-19.

“All across Savannah we have businesses who are being 100 percent transparent with the number of positive cases, who they came in contact with, and what shifts they worked so the public would be aware and informed,” Trout said.

He said he was worried about heading into the start of the season, after ten of the office’s employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“My biggest concern is if those numbers translates to fans in attendance of which we’re planning to have 2,000. I mentioned you know maybe getting rid of the Banana Nanas altogether just for their safety. As of right now when I left off we were in jeopardy of not have the Banana Nanas anyway because so many of them already had these concerns,” Trout added.

The president of the organization said they have been transparent and communicating directly with the Georgia Health Department for months on how to operate safely.

“The health department is fundamentally aware of what has happened here and they’ve reported there have been 10 cases that have been reported that are associated with the Bananas. What else is being shared out there isn’t true and they’ve been aware every step of the way,” Jared Orton the President of Savannah Bananas said.

The Coach and staff members said they don’t want to do anything that would jeopardize the safety of their fans—highlighting their stance as a “fans-first” organization and their efforts to adopt new habits.

“Our goal is to not just get by so we can play baseball it’s like hey we can set the protocols and write the handbook of safety protocols going into the fall for other baseball teams that are trying to play baseball in the fall,” Tyler Gillum the Savannah Bananas head coach stated.

Trout said he did not want to quit his job, but said he thought “it was the right decision.” Orton said the Savannah Bananas season opener on July 1st will move forward as planned. He said they’ve posted their safety measures online.