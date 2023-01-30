RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Former mayor of Richmond Hill, Richard Davis has died, the city announced on Sunday.

Davis was first elected to the City of Richmond Hill City Council November 1979 and then elected as its mayor in 1989.

He made invaluable contributions to the City of Richmond Hill and was the driving force in J.F. Gregory Park being built on a 320-acre tract of land in the heart of the City of Richmond Hill that today, is enjoyed by thousands of families, nature enthusiasts, and recreationists.

He was also instrumental in starting the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival, one of the largest Seafood Festivals in the Southeast, that features live music, amusement rides, arts & crafts, and seafood. The festival hosts more than 25 thousand people over a three-day weekend.

Davis made invaluable contributions to the City of Richmond Hill with his passion for public service and influenced many lives with his positive attitude and his commitment to serving others. He was also tireless in fighting for what he thought was best for the City of Richmond Hill and its residents.