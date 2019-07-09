Former Rape Crisis Center Director sues board, Savannah law enforcement in firing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The head of the Rape Crisis Center (RCC) says she was fired in June last year after a public disagreement with local law enforcement.

Now, Kesha Gibson-Carter is naming more than two dozen defendants in a federal lawsuit.

Among the 25 defendants are the entire RCC Board of Directors, six police chiefs and Chatham County’s District Attorney.

But Gibson-Carter only charges the board with racial discrimination.

In the lawsuit, the police chiefs and DA Meg Heap are accused of conspiracy to violate Gibson-Carter’s right to free speech, she says, in retaliation for her criticism of them during a Savannah City Council meeting in December 2017.

READ: Kesha Gibson-Carter Complaint

She says she and her attorney are fighting a legal battle bigger than her reputation.

“You have to ask yourself what is it that would preclude that district attorney from picking up the phone and telling those chiefs of police to change the police report, plant the gun, plant the drugs,” Gibson-Carter said, adding, “So, not only am I fighting for myself, I’m fighting for citizens.”

News 3 contacted the DA’s office and received the following reply from Heap:

“I have been served along with all the police chiefs, service providers, the attorney for DFCS (Division of Family and Children Services) and the Rape Crisis board. There is no merit to the suit and we will rigorously defend ourselves in court.”