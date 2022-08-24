SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — One of Alex Murdaugh’s alleged co-conspirators is facing another civil lawsuit from one of his victims.

Hannah Plyler and Alania Spohn are suing Palmetto State Bank and its former CEO Russell Laffitte for allegedly stealing insurance money that was meant for them.

This is in relation to a crash that happened to them when they were children. The suit claims Laffitte took hundreds of thousands of dollars from the girls in the form of loans.

Laffitte is already facing state and federal criminal charges in connection with these allegations.