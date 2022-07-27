CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The former CEO of Palmetto State Bank, who is accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to steal millions from clients, had his first day in federal court.

Russell Laffitte didn’t speak to reporters after leaving the Charleston courtroom.

That’s after a judge set his bond at $500,000.

Laffitte is charged with a series of crimes including bank and wire fraud for allegedly using his position to help Alex Murdaugh take millions of dollars in insurance money from his clients.

The indictment, filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, alleges that Laffitte conspired with a bank customer to commit wire fraud and bank fraud while working for Palmetto State Bank.

Murdaugh and Laffitte are accused of stealing millions over the past 17 years from two children whose mother and brother were killed in a 2005 car crash.

Hannah Plyler and Alania Spohn lost their mother and brother in a 2005 car accident. Both were badly injured in the wreck as well.

A large wrongful death settlement was won by now disbarred Attorney Alex Murdaugh.

Laffitte served as the conservator over the money and put it into a trust to pay the girls when they turned 18 according to attorneys and indictments.

Laffitte and Murdaugh stand accused of stealing nearly two million dollars from the girls.

“The indictment alleges that Laffitte while serving as conservator for the bank customer’s injury clients, extended $355,000 in personal loans to himself and $990,000 in personal loans to the bank customer from funds held at PSB and belonging to the personal injury clients,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

When the girls turned 18 and attempted to access some of the accounts, “the money wasn’t there and there was a mad scramble to come up with the money,” according to attorney Ronnie Richter. Richter said that it appears Laffitte stole money from other clients to cover the missing funds as part of a “broad-based systemic pattern of fraud.”

Richter and his partner Eric Bland, who also represent the family of Gloria Satterfield, were at Wednesday’s hearing.

“There’s been something put out by the Laffitte camp and the Murdaugh camp and we have a right by the rules to correct any record regarding our clients,” said Attorney Eric Bland. “our clients are part of the indictment.”

“This is not close to trial, we are not trying to poison a jury pool,” continued Bland. “we are just trying to represent our clients properly.”

Alaynia Spohn, one of the alleged victims in the case, talked about how she feels about Laffitte now, and after the hearing.

“I am definitely in shock because he was trusted for many years,” explains Alaynia Spohn, an alleged Laffitte victim. “The best way to put it is he was like a father figure to me. Obviously it was all business on his part.”

“I met (Laffitte) when I was young and then after I was 18 I still had conversations with Mr. Laffitte often,” continued Spohn. “So I couldn’t believe it. He was very trusted and it goes to show you you can’t trust everyone, even when they are appointed to you to protect your assets and your money.”

In court, Laffitte’s attorneys argued their client was unaware of what was going on and continue to blame Alex Murdaugh.

They did add that their client is ready to take responsibility and is hoping for justice in this case.

Laffitte was given bond in the case, but did have to surrender his passport and will be on house arrest and electronic monitoring

His lawyer said Laffitte is cooperating with the FBI, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and State Grand Jury.

Laffitte is also facing charges in state court connected with this case.

Laffitte’s lawyers say they plan to go before a judge next week to ask for their client’s bond on those State Grand Jury charges to be reconsidered and or reduced.

In court Wednesday the attorneys said their client posted a little over $200,000 in bond on those charges.