Anthony Oliver announces bid for mayor of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Anthony Oliver has announced he plans to run for mayor of Savannah. He says he's the son of a former mayor of Savannah.

He tells News 3 he has four main priorities: reducing crime, enticing big businesses, increasing funds for the police and fire departments and putting metal detectors in schools.

So far, Oliver is running against Regina Thomas. In early January, she announced her campaign in East Savannah.

In 2017, Oliver claims he was badly beaten by a sheriff's deputy who was 'angry' and used excessive force.

He says one of his class action lawsuits settled for a few million dollars, which is how he plans to fund his mayoral campaign.

Oliver says his background in law enforcement -- not politics -- will help him succeed at the job.

"I'm here to fight. I'm here to deal with the gang issues -- the homocides. This is our worst problem ever -- the crime. The budget cuts are another issue. But right now, it's the community first, the safety. We need to bring down the crime rate," said Oliver.

The mayoral election is in November.

Oliver's website will be online soon.