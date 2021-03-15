Former Jesup police chief accused of sexual harassment requests to be reinstated

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Dozens of witnesses were called to provide testimonies on the sexual harassment allegations launched at the former chief of the Jesup Police Department in a civil case.

A hearing was held Monday morning with Mike Lane’s attorneys and city council members on the former chief’s request to be reinstated to his position.

Lane was fired in February after three former female employees filed a civil lawsuit against him and the city. The complaint claims Lane subjected them to “repeated lewd, sexual comments and unwanted physical touchings.” It details several alleged instances of Lane pressuring the women to have sex.

Jesup School Resource Officer Ryan Kagee detailed a story about a conversation with one of the accusers claiming that she told him that she wanted to “get back at Mike [Lane].” Kagee went on to defend Lane.

“He’s done more for this [police department] than in the last three years than the last five chiefs combined,” Kagee said. “We have better facilities, better equipment, better training. We’re just a better unit together under him.”

Any full-time city employee who is disciplined or fired can file a grievance and go before the grievance board to plea their case City Clerk and Treasurer Rose Marcus said. She said the board is allowed up to three days to determine whether or not the disciplinary action was done in good faith.