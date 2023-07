HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Former District Attorney Tom Durden has died, News 3 learned Thursday.

No word yet on the cause of his death.

The Liberty County-based DA was involved early on in reviewing Ahmaud Arbery’s case.

In May 2020, he announced he was recommending the case be presented to the grand jury of Glynn County to consider criminal charges in the matter.

Durden retired in May 2022 after a long career in the Atlantic Judicial Circuit.