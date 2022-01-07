Former Code Compliance location to become home to affordable housing, city says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah announced Thursday the Pinyan-Procida development group will start construction plans for a vacant lot at 1700 Drayton street later this year.

According to the city, Pinyan-Procida plans to build affordable, rent-restricted apartments.

The location was home to the Code Compliance Department before a fire destroyed the building in May of 2020.

Stephen Setter of Savannah, later admitted to intentionally setting the fire.

Officials say Setter, who was 18 at the time of the fire, caused nearly $1 million in damages.

in May of 2021, Setter was sentenced to 60 months in prison and ordered to pay $1,277,647.66 in restitution for the arson.

The new apartments will feature 40 units, ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms and nearly 700 square feet of commercial use and 42 parking spaces.

The area will also house common areas for business offices and green space.

Officials say the development is planned to start in late 2022.