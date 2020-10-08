Former city manager to serve interim in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Savannah searches for a new city manager, a man who knows the job well has agreed to take over duties.

During Thursday’s city council meeting, Mayor Van Johnson announced Michael Brown, former city manager, has been picked to serve the interim role.

This comes after Pat Monahan, currently filling in as city manager, announced his resignation would take effect Nov. 2.

Council members said they are upset they don’t have a permanent city manager, but they trust Brown will do a good job, just as he did before in the Hostess City.

He resigned in 2010 after 15 years to spend more time with his family.

Johnson says Brown’s contract will renew every 90 days until the position is filled.