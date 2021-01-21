Former Chatham Co. DA Heap appointed to State Board of Pardons and Paroles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The governor has appointed Chatham County’s former district attorney to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced Thursday Meg Heap would serve as a board member. She will replace James Mills, who was appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal in 2011.

The board, a five-member panel, has the power to grant pardons, paroles and other forms of clemency. They are also responsible for restoring civil and political rights for released offenders.

The governor appoints board members to seven-year terms subject to confirmation by the Georgia State Senate.

Heap, a Savannah native, served two terms as the DA in the Eastern Judicial Circuit.

She sought reelection last year — running unopposed in the Republican primary — but lost to Democrat Shalena Cook Jones in November.