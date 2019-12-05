Former caretaker charged with murder of Hinesville twins out on bond

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman charged with the murder of twin girls in Hinesville has bonded out of jail.

A Liberty County Superior Court judge on Wednesday granted Claudette Foster bond in the amount of $50,000 cash or $100,000 property.

Foster was arrested on Oct. 14 and charged with two counts of Murder Second Degree and two counts of Cruelty to Children Second Degree in the deaths of twins Raelynn and Payton Keyes.

photos provided by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

The three-year-old girls were discovered dead inside of a car near a home on the 200 block of Augusta Way in Hinesville on Sept. 29. Autopsies revealed the girls died of heatstroke.

On Oct. 15, a judge denied bond for Foster. That judge and police say Foster was a flight risk because she was not an American citizen and was facing serious charges.

According to Wednesday’s court order, Foster can’t leave the state or live with any children. She’s ordered not to drink alcohol to the point of intoxication and must follow a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, among other conditions.

