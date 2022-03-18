CANDLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A former captain with the Candler County Sheriff’s Office was arrested for accessing files using his computer for personal use.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said 48-year-old Jamey O’Brian ran vehicle identification numbers (VIN) through the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) for his own use.

GBI said it was called in to investigate after the Candler County Sheriff’s Office discovered O’Brien had accessed the files on March 10. Considering his position, O’Brien had the authority to access certain records for work and legal purposes.

He was arrested and taken to the Candler County Jail where he was released on a $5,000 bond, however, additional charges are expected, GBI says.

GBI urges anyone with information to call 912-871-1121, 1-800-597-8477 or submit a tip online.