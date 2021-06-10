Former 14th Circuit Solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III dies days after family members killed

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Former 14th Circuit Solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III has died, according to the law firm of Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth and Detrick (PMPED). He was 81.

His death comes days after his daughter-in-law, Maggie Murdaugh, and grandson, Paul Murdaugh, were found shot dead Monday night at their hunting lodge in Colleton County.

“We are sad to announce the passing of Randolph Murdaugh III,” a statement from PMPED reads. “Please continue to keep the Mudaugh family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Randolph Murdaugh III was the third generation of the family to serve as the solicitor. He served from 1987, until 2006 when he rejoined PMPED.

“He was recognized locally and nationally as a great prosecutor and a great person. I will never forget my time trying cases with him,” said current 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone. “We will all miss him.”

