Food truck festivals to be held in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents of the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry can get their favorite food on wheels this weekend.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Lowcountry Jaycees are hosting the 3rd Annual Beaufort Food Truck Festival at the Beaufort Town Center.

The event is free to attend, and foods of all kinds will be available for purchase. There will be a “kid zone”, and dogs on leashes are welcome. The festival will raise money for Camp Hope, a camp for children and adults with cognitive disabilities.

Here’s a list of food trucks that will be on site:

Molly’s Fish & Chips n’ More

All About that Bean

Papa’s Kitchen

Chazito’s Latin Cuisine

Little Diddle’s Sweetery

Time to Eat

The Magic Food Truck

Golden Sun Filipino Cuisine

Lowcountry Lobster

The Big Cheese

Renowned Food

Prowl

BJ Ace

SnoBar

Jahmerican Jerk

Big Boy Cookies

New Jade Island Cuisine

Tamashi

Pie Society

Smokin’ Gringos

Krystyna’s Polish Food

On Sunday, the Savannah Food Truck Festival is coming to Daffin Park at 1301 East Victory Drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is the festival’s sixth event in the city.

Festival #6 will feature plenty of food trucks, free yoga in the park at noon, beer and wine, live music, craft vendors, children’s activities and more. The event is free to the public, and parking will be available on site. Dogs are welcome.

For more information and to see food trucks that will be present on Sunday, visit the festival’s Facebook event page.