Food truck festivals to be held in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents of the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry can get their favorite food on wheels this weekend.
On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Lowcountry Jaycees are hosting the 3rd Annual Beaufort Food Truck Festival at the Beaufort Town Center.
The event is free to attend, and foods of all kinds will be available for purchase. There will be a “kid zone”, and dogs on leashes are welcome. The festival will raise money for Camp Hope, a camp for children and adults with cognitive disabilities.
Here’s a list of food trucks that will be on site:
- Molly’s Fish & Chips n’ More
- All About that Bean
- Papa’s Kitchen
- Chazito’s Latin Cuisine
- Little Diddle’s Sweetery
- Time to Eat
- The Magic Food Truck
- Golden Sun Filipino Cuisine
- Lowcountry Lobster
- The Big Cheese
- Renowned Food
- Prowl
- BJ Ace
- SnoBar
- Jahmerican Jerk
- Big Boy Cookies
- New Jade Island Cuisine
- Tamashi
- Pie Society
- Smokin’ Gringos
- Krystyna’s Polish Food
On Sunday, the Savannah Food Truck Festival is coming to Daffin Park at 1301 East Victory Drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is the festival’s sixth event in the city.
Festival #6 will feature plenty of food trucks, free yoga in the park at noon, beer and wine, live music, craft vendors, children’s activities and more. The event is free to the public, and parking will be available on site. Dogs are welcome.
For more information and to see food trucks that will be present on Sunday, visit the festival’s Facebook event page.