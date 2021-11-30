Food need continues this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local organizations teamed up throughout Thanksgiving week to provide meals to those in need. Now organizers are looking ahead to address food need year round.

“As we move toward Christmas people will still struggle,” says Mary Jane Crouch, the executive director for Americas Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

Local organizations say the turnout for this years Thanksgiving meal giveaways was a reminder of the need for food in our community.

“People came out and it was a sincere need, a great need,” says Karen Williams, the volunteer coordinator for Savannah Feed the Hungry.

Experts say increasing prices on necessities like food an energy are further exacerbating food insecurity.

“We’re always busy during that time period but this year has been more so because I think more people just can’t make that dollar stretch enough to be able to provide for their families,” Crouch said.

Organizers say while this time brings needed attention to food insecurity — the need doesn’t go away after the holidays.

“People are hungry all year long,” says Crouch.

But according to organizers, donations often decrease after the holidays.

“We always see a drop off in any time of donation weather it’s financial or food drive by then end of January, first part of February,” Crouch said.

Karen Williams says support is still needed even after the holidays.

“There’s a lot of work to do and I would gladly welcome any new volunteers,” says Williams.

Williams says food insecurity is an issue that’s close to her heart.

“That’s how I started, I started volunteering, I was on the other side, I was in need and I started volunteering and then it opened my eyes it wasn’t just me that was in need it’s so many others,” Williams said.

Organizers are now preparing for Christmas meal and toy giveaways and help is still needed. For more information on America’s Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire click here and for more on Savannah Feed the Hungry, click here.