Food Distribution "Drive Through" Saturday in Savannah Video

A drive through food distribution event is being held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia at 2501 East President Street.

Mary Jane Crouch, the executive director of America's Second Harvest Coastal Georgia says this is for those who for the most part, already have food assistance. She says the partial government shutdown changed the way food stamps, for example, were distributed this month.

"We want to make sure we're getting ahead of the curve to make sure they have food and that doesn't become an issue with them," said Crouch. "We're concerned how people are going to get through to the next period which is not going to be until March so that's one of the reasons we're doing this. You know, hopefully, we'll be able to help around one thousand families."

Crouch says the event will be held outside and that volunteers will there to assist those who need food and to load their vehicles. She suggests if you do not have a vehicle that you try to get a ride with a relative for example.

"They can come here to the food bank and they can actually do a drive through. They have to show proof of income - either an EBT card or a WIC card - to show they are income eligible and then they can come and we're going to provide them food to help them," she said.

Crouch says the partial government shutdown has also prompted about 40 to 50 federal workers to come in for food. She says those federal employees are welcome and that the facility has plenty of food times to service workers.

Crouch says federal employees can visit the facility Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and that workers will be seen immediately.

"We always talk a lot about a lot of families are one paycheck away from needing the food bank," said Crouch.

Mary Jane Crouch, America's Second Harvest Coastal Georgia, "We are seeing a lot more federal folks. I think the of a paycheck is finally hitting."

crouch says so far they have assisted 40 to 50 federal employees and want those workers to know they can visit the food bank anytime without a lot of red tape.

Mary Jane Crouch, America's Second Harvest Coastal Georgia, "So we have had quite a few of the federal workers coming in to get food assistance and we're doing that Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 3:00 for them to come in."

