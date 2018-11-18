Local News

Food and music festival celebrates 12th year

Posted: Nov 18, 2018 09:56 AM EST

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) - Music To Your Mouth is a four-day festival that draws people to the Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton every year. 

Organizers say it’s a sensory experience that mixes Southern food and music and it features chefs, winemakers, brewers, distillers and artisans from all over the region. 

The signature event happened Saturday -- the Culinary Festival. Participants enjoyed a wide variety of cuisine under one tented roof. 

As in past years, many -- if not all -- of the events sold out. 

To learn more about Music To Your Mouth, click here.
 

