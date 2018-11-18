Food and music festival celebrates 12th year Copyright by WSAV - All rights reserved Video

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) - Music To Your Mouth is a four-day festival that draws people to the Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton every year.

Organizers say it’s a sensory experience that mixes Southern food and music and it features chefs, winemakers, brewers, distillers and artisans from all over the region.

The signature event happened Saturday -- the Culinary Festival. Participants enjoyed a wide variety of cuisine under one tented roof.

As in past years, many -- if not all -- of the events sold out.

