Food and music festival celebrates 12th year
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) - Music To Your Mouth is a four-day festival that draws people to the Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton every year.
Organizers say it’s a sensory experience that mixes Southern food and music and it features chefs, winemakers, brewers, distillers and artisans from all over the region.
The signature event happened Saturday -- the Culinary Festival. Participants enjoyed a wide variety of cuisine under one tented roof.
As in past years, many -- if not all -- of the events sold out.
