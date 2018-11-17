Foley, Pastures trial coming to a close

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The defense and prosecution have rested in the murder trial of Rebecca Foley and James Pastures.

The fate of five men -- Roderick Parrish, Kevin Smith, Jordan Campbell, Shacqueal Sanders and Henry Speaks -- now rests on the shoulders of a Chatham County jury.

Their deliberations began Friday and are expected to continue Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

All five suspects have pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges, including murder and aggravated assault.

They are all accused in the murder of Foley, a Savannah State University student, as well as Pastures, who is said to have been killed so he wouldn't talk to police about her murder.

None of the defendants chose to testify in the trial.

On Friday, the judge instructed jurors to consider all of the evidence and said if they have reasonable doubt the defendants are guilty -- they must vote for acquittal.

The jury could hand down their decision on Saturday.