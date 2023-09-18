BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A former assistant principal who was seen on video throwing a student in a hallway has pleaded guilty to simple battery.

Late last year, Patrick Hill, who was the assistant principal of Mattie Lively Elementary School at the time, was seen on video throwing a child into a bench, causing an abrasion to the student’s hand.

Hill was removed from the school over “potentially inappropriate actions” and later retired.

It was his first year at Mattie Lively, though he had worked for Bulloch County Schools since 1993.

According to court documents, Hill pleaded guilty on Sept. 5 and was sentenced with a number of conditions.

That includes 12 months of probation, 40 hours of community service and suspended jail time of 180 days — meaning he does not have to serve as long as he complies with the other conditions. He must undergo anger management and stay away from the victim and the victim’s family.