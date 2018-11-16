Flying over Thanksgiving? Get to the airport early Video

if you are planning to fly over the Thanksgiving holiday, you won't be alone on that aircraft. The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport estimates up to 40,000 passengers will use the airport between Sunday, November 18 and Sunday, November 25.

As always, you are advised to arrive in plenty of time to park and make it through security.

Here is more advice from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

Before You Leave Home

* Check your airline's website or app for the most up-to-date flight information.

* Confirm your flight ahead of time, especially if traveling to an area of the Country that will be impacted by the weather.

* Print or download your boarding pass to speed up the check-in process.

* Place identification tags on the outside and inside of your checked baggage.

* Carefully check your bags to ensure that prohibited items are not present. A complete list of prohibited items can be found online at TSA.gov or the TSA mobile app.

* Do not pack medication or valuables in checked baggage – i.e prescription meds, laptops, iPhones, iPads, jewelry, and other electronics.

* Allow enough time to get to the Airport – at least 2 hours before your flight time. If you're parking your car at the airport, allow an additional 15 to 20 minutes.

Parking

* Airport staff will be on duty to direct traffic in parking areas and signs will be placed in areas that reach capacity. Long/Term Hourly rates are $12.00 per day and Economy rates are $8.00 per day. Value Lot rates are $5 per day. In addition, Valet parking is available for $20.00 per day.

* Complimentary luggage carts are available to customers throughout the parking garage and terminal and we suggest dropping off additional passengers and bags at the curb before proceeding to park.

Meeters and Greeters

* Strict federal security guidelines prohibit parked or unattended vehicles on the roadways in front of airport terminals, even for a short time.

* You may pull to the curb in front of the terminal only long enough to drop off or pick up a waiting traveler.

* When meeting arriving passengers, meters and greeters are encouraged to use the Airport Cell Phone Lot. The Lot is free, but drivers must stay with their vehicles at all times.

Proceeding Through the Checkpoint for Departure

* With passenger traffic up 13% for the year, the Airport is expected to be extremely busy during holiday travel periods. Upon arrival and check-in, please proceed through the security checkpoint. During early morning, midday and late afternoon departure periods, lines at the checkpoint can become long. Most flights board 30 to 45 minutes before the listed departure time, so clearing security upon arrival is recommended.

* Remember the 3-1-1 rule and bag liquids and gels. See the TSA.gov website for permitted items and carry-on recommendations.

* Have your boarding pass and government-issued photo ID ready to present to TSA.

* If you're traveling with gifts leave them unwrapped. Wrapped gifts are not prohibited through the security checkpoint, but they may be subject to further screening.

