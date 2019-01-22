Flu numbers in Georgia and S.C. much lower than this time last year Video

BLUFFTON, S.C. - It's the fifth month of flu season and clinics across the country are seeing a lot less patients than this time last year.

"It's a lot more mild this year," said Chris Edenfield, a physician's assistant at St. Joseph's/Candler Immediate Care in Bluffton, "I would say that the number of patients we're seeing with flu is probably only 5 percent at this clinic here, where as, probably in past years, it's been more like 40 percent."

In the second week of January 2018, Georgia had seen 12 flu related deaths, compared to 6 this year.

South Carolina had 24, compared to 19 now.

Doctors say it could be due to a more effective flu vaccine.

"I would say they've done a much better job with the flu vaccination this year in the fact we've seen a lot less of it," Edenfield told News 3, "It's just really hard to predict going forward what's going to change in terms of how the virus is going to mutate or anything like that."

Last year, the flu vaccine turned out to be about 40 percent accurate.

It's hard to say whether or not that getting the flu shot or not is going to change whether you get the flu, but it certainly is going to, at minimum... reduce the chances that you're going to have really severe symptoms, so you may actually have a milder version of the flu," Edenfield said.

For the young, elderly, and other weaker immune systems, the shot can mean the difference between life and death.

"It's not too late to get a flu shot, Edenfield said, "I would still recommend it, it takes about two weeks to have coverage for it."

Keep in mind, the spike in last year's flu season happened end of January into February.

The 2017-2018 flu season overall saw 154 deaths in Georgia, and 289 in South Carolina.