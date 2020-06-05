Floyd’s death creates call to action: Support black-owned businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd have created a call on social media to support black-owned businesses.

Kenneth Brown says he started his Savannah restaurant, Sisters of the New South, with only $1,500 and good negotiations.

“Fifteen hundred dollars to start a restaurant, most people would tell you that’s insane, but it’s about the knowledge that you have and being able to take your knowledge and leverage it,” Brown said.

Eleven years later, he’s still getting up at 4 a.m. to prepare for his day and serve the community that has helped him grow over the last decade.

“Imagine the United States without the black-owned dollars that’s floating around,” said Brown. “That’s a big chunk of money coming out.

Richard Shinhoster, the interim-president of the Savannah Chapter of the NAACP says the success of black business guarantees the success of the greater community.

“Anytime we have an opportunity in a community for black business to thrive, we see those communities rise,” said Shinhoster. “That’s why we have to continue to support black businesses.”

The two say it’s up to the community to decide how they’d like to show their support.

“We need to look at policies that help promote black businesses and that the community would call for,” said Shinhoster. “When I say the community, everyone in the community will call for that.”

Some local websites like Uplift Savannah and local Facebook groups provide information on black-owned businesses in the Hostess City.

“Supporting black-owned business is, I think, the right thing to do,” said Brown. “And not just because they’re black, but because they are a striving business that provides for the economy.”