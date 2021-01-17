Florida woman makes emergency plane landing in Bryan County

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A pilot flying from Florida to Virginia made an emergency landing in east Bryan County Sunday afternoon.

According to Freddy Howell, the county’s director of emergency services, the Florida woman began to experience engine trouble while flying over McIntosh County.

Howell said the plane, a single-engine Cessna, stalled, and the woman attempted to land the plane at the bombing range off of Highway 57. She was able to start the engine and proceed to Savannah but the engine stalled again over Bryan County.

The pilot landed the plane in a clearing off of Carver Elementary Road near Highway 144.

Bryan County Fire responded to offer assistance. Howell said the woman was not injured.