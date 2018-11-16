Local News

Florida man suffers serious injuries in head-on Ogeechee Road crash

By:

Posted: Nov 16, 2018 02:43 PM EST

Updated: Nov 16, 2018 02:43 PM EST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SPD) - A Florida man has been hospitalized following a head-on collision on Ogeechee Road Thursday evening.

Savannah Police say about 6:30PM, Michael Thomas Jr., 19, of Thunderbolt, was traveling north on Ogeechee Road in an Isuzu Rodeo when an unknown vehicle ran a stop sign at Liberty Parkway in front of Thomas’ vehicle. To avoid hitting that vehicle, Thomas swerved left into oncoming traffic and struck a southbound Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Wilmer White III, 44, of Jacksonville.

We're told both Thomas and White were transported to a hospital for treatment. White sustained serious injuries in the crash. Thomas’ injury status is not known according to police.

