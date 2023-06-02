BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis(R) kicked off his presidential campaign tour in the Palmetto State with a first stop in Bluffton on Friday. Hundreds of people showed up to Okatie Ale House to hear what he had to say.

Supporters began lining up for the rally before 8 a.m. trying to watch the candidate driving home the point that he should be the next man in the White House.

DeSantis criticized many of President Biden’s policies, including his handling of the economy, his values, and regaining control of the country. Early in the speech, he discussed what he says is wrong in America now.

“Our country continues to stub its toe. Our country continues to slip and fall. Our country continues to go in the wrong direction,” he told the crowd. “And I don’t have to tell you, just look.”

While the Florida Governor is trailing in the polls currently, he stressed to the crowd that they must get out and vote, urging that the vote is for him.

This is the first of three stops in South Carolina on Friday as DeSantis wraps up the four-day “Our Great American Comeback” Tour, which encompassed 12 cities and towns across Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.