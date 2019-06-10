Florida customer outraged watching Burger King worker clean table with mop

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WSAV)

A Florida restaurant employee caught on camera -- cleaning tables with a mop.

A customer recorded this video at a Burger King near Jacksonville.

The customer says just minutes prior, she saw that same employee mopping the floors.

Reporter question: "What goes through your head?"

Katie Duran: "I was just disgusted honestly. I had just ate on that table. Did you do this yesterday? Do you do this every night? Did you do this, this morning?"

Duran sent the video to Burger King's corporate office.

They responded: "Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention and rest assured that your comments have been forwarded to the appropriate management team."

The State Health Department is now looking into the matter.





