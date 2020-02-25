Flood concerns grow across Bulloch County as Ogeechee River rises

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – With more rain in the forecast, emergency management officials in Bulloch County are warning residents near the Ogeechee River of flooding impacts.

Due to excessive rainfall this week, many roads are already impassable and emergency assistance may be delayed as a result.

News 3 was out in Statesboro early Tuesday afternoon to get a firsthand look at some of the flooding. In the Windy Hill Road area near the river, water was rushing over the roadway, stopping at least one driver from passing through in his truck.

We are checking out flooding in Bulloch County. This is Windy Hill Rd in Statesboro. We saw cars headed this way and turn around. Ogeechee River is to the left. pic.twitter.com/blahYyBTLQ — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) February 25, 2020

The director of the Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said this is the case for many roads across the county.

While there are no evacuation orders in place, Bulloch County EMA urges residents to make a plan now — and not when an emergency arises.

This is another road in Statesboro. When Emergency management was out here earlier they couldn’t see the road at all. There are some structures in the area, but we don’t know if they are houses. @WSAV pic.twitter.com/lTamnVmXO0 — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) February 25, 2020

News 3 is told a Brooklet resident had to be evacuated from his home where he was without fresh water. Emergency officials were able to get to him using special equipment from the fire department because the water was so high.

For many residents, the fear of leaving their homes and the possibility of looting outweighs the call to evacuate. Still, emergency officials urge residents to stay alert and aware of flooding possibilities near them.

“The forecast calls for additional rainfall that could impact the river in the coming days,” Bulloch County EMA said Monday. “Take that into consideration when making plans as the river may continue to flood/rise for the foreseeable future.”

For assistance in an evacuation, call the Bulloch County EMA Office at 912-489-1661 (option 1 communications) or the sheriff’s office at 912-764-8888.

Alex Bozarjian will have more on the Bulloch County flooding at 5 and 6 p.m. on News 3.