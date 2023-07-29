National college basketball champion, Flau’jae Johnson, is back on her old stomping grounds and the community is celebrated her by having a welcome home parade.

Friends and family lined Montgomery Street to welcome the LSU basketball champion home.

High school bands, dance teams, cheerleaders, football players and more walked the parade supporting the standout star.

“She’s going to inspire every girl that wants to be in the WNBA,” Simon Petion, a 10-year-old said. “She’s a great basketball player.”

Many supporters wore t-shirts and jerseys. I spoke to Flau’jae’s grandmother, Carolyn Langford, who was proudly wearing her grand-daughter’s jersey.

“I’m here to support my granddaughter, which is Flau’jae Johnson,” She said. “We are so proud of her. She came from a long way. She was raised up in Savannah and she’s positive. Everything she says in her rap music, positive. She loves basketball and I am very proud of her.”

One thing you’ll notice when spending time with the people who support Flau’jae is their hopes for her are high.

“I would say you’re going to be MVP of the WNBA,” Petion said when asked what he would say to the champion if he met her.

Looking at this crowd, it’s fair to say Flau’jae’s return home has brought this part of the community together.

“I feel great,” said Langford. “I really am so proud. I’m so proud of our whole city. thank the lord for the city of Savannah.”

On Aug 30, Flau’jae will end her homecoming weekend with a back-to-school festival at Lake Meyer Park starting at 3 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.