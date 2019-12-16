Flags lowered in Georgia for funeral of Navy shooting victim

An Air Force carry team moves the transfer case containing the remains of Navy Seaman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, of Richmond Hill, Ga., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. A Saudi gunman killed three people including Walters in a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

SAVANNAH, Ga (AP) – Flags have been lowered across Georgia to coincide with the funeral of one of three Navy sailors killed by a gunman at a Florida base.

The funeral service for 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Savannah.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of Walters.

He and two fellow sailors at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida were killed Dec. 6 when a gunman opened fire at a classroom building on the base.

The shooter was killed by sheriff’s deputies. Authorities identified the gunman as a military aviation student from Saudi Arabia