‘Flags for the Fallen’ memorial garden honors WWII veterans

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – More than 200 volunteers came together to lay flags at the National Museum of the Mighty Eight Air Force in honor of the Eigth Air Force airmen who served during World War II.

The memorial garden salutes the men and women who paid the ultimate price fighting for their country.

“The worst fate of a warrior is to be forgotten,” President and CEO of the museum Scott W. Loehr said.

A moment to remember those who did not come home from their service during WWII is now on full display at the museum in what is now their ‘Flags for the Fallen’ memorial garden, each flag representing someone who paid the ultimate price fighting for freedom.

“These warriors of the Mighty Eighth Air Force who will forever will be known as defenders of freedom and deliverers of liberty,” Museum Trustee James R. Perry said.

Many of the veterans, like three of the four survivors honored at the ceremony were teeagers when they volulunteer to put their lives on the line, collectively flying more than 90 missions and losing both friends and fellow soldiers in combat.



“We’re lauded and applauded as heroes and we do not ever think of ourselves as that. We are survivors. We are fortunate survivors and the bottom line is it doesn’t matter how well you do your job but whether you’re lucky enough to survive it,” Maj. John H. “Lucky” Luckadoo a WWII 8AF Veteran B-17 Pilot explained.

Survivors hope the community will reflect on what each flag represents.



“When I look at it, it makes me think and it also makes me thankful. We all have to try to make up for the difference since they sacrificed their tomorrows for our todays,” Col. Brent Bracewell the ‘Flags for the Fallen’ Chair explained.



“Those of us who do survive must live our lives to the fullest and remember that there were those who paid with their lives so that we might still be free,” Maj. Luckadoo added.

The memorial garden is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.