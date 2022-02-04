Five people displaced by Savannah east side fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire Friday morning on Savannah’s east side.

Crews arrived at the scene in the 2100 Block of Gable St. after 2:00 a.m. to discover heavy smoke and flames streaming from the rear of a single story home.

Crews stopped the blaze from spreading to the front end of the home.

SFD says no one was injured, but five people were displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting those that were displaced.

The fire remains under investigation.