THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – A man died Thursday after an early morning boat crash as he and two others were heading out for an offshore fishing trip.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said around 3:30 a.m., after leaving the Thunderbolt area, the boat struck a daymark (navigational sign), leaving the man critically injured.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the DNR.

An official said at this time, the department isn’t identifying the deceased until close family is notified.

The DNR said the incident remains under investigation and more details are expected to follow.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates.