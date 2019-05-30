First Tybee Island mayoral candidate kicks off 2019 election

The race for Tybee mayor is heating up. A longtime city council member will officially announce she is running. It comes days after Tybee Mayor Jason Beulterman says he will not run for reelection.
And now, Shirley Sessions says she will run in 2019.
Right now, she is serving her fourth term on Tybee Island City Council. She plans to highlight her work as an ad hoc board member on the Tybee Island Marine Center, among other local achievements.
Mayor Buelterman says he wants to replace Al Scott as Chatham County Commission Chair. He says his work during several storms and budget issues qualify him for the job.
He made the announcement earlier this week at the city’s annual State of the City address.
Sessions will make her official announcement Thursday at 10 a.m. at Tybee Post Theater.
She sent us this information earlier in the week:
After being appointed in 1999 to a term on Tybee Planning Commission, she was subsequently elected to serve four (4) terms on City Council – two of those as Mayor Pro Tem.
While on council, Shirley served as an Ad Hoc board member on Tybee Island Marine Science Center, Better Hometown Program, Tybee Arts Association, and Tybee Beach Task Force.
She also served on the Public Safety, Infrastructure and Historic Preservation committee. Shirley also believes networking “across the bridge” is critical to the long term success of Tybee and in addition to serving and volunteering for Tybee Post Theater, Tybee Beautification, Tybee American Legion, she has contributed in leadership roles for Friends Of Oatland Island, Humane Society for Greater Savannah, and Trustee for Live Oak Public Library and the Community Emergency Response Team for Disaster Planning.
Shirley has a BA degree in Behavioral Science and is a 2006 graduate of Leadership Savannah and has achieved over 60 hours in classes with Georgia Municipal Association.“