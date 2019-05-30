First Tybee Island mayoral candidate kicks off 2019 election

The race for Tybee mayor is heating up. A longtime city council member will officially announce she is running. It comes days after Tybee Mayor Jason Beulterman says he will not run for reelection.

And now, Shirley Sessions says she will run in 2019.

Right now, she is serving her fourth term on Tybee Island City Council. She plans to highlight her work as an ad hoc board member on the Tybee Island Marine Center, among other local achievements.

Mayor Buelterman says he wants to replace Al Scott as Chatham County Commission Chair. He says his work during several storms and budget issues qualify him for the job.

He made the announcement earlier this week at the city’s annual State of the City address.

Sessions will make her official announcement Thursday at 10 a.m. at Tybee Post Theater.

She sent us this information earlier in the week: