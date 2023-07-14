SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first Savannah Bananas bobblehead Friday.

The officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead features the Savannah Bananas’ popular mascot, Split.

Savannah Bananas was founded in 2016 and has become a fan favorite of all ages from coast to coast. The team is known for selling out every game since its first game here in Savannah.

Until 2022, the Bananas competed in the Coastal Plain League’s West division, where they won three Petitt Cup championships.

The team is not only known in the Hostess City of the South but has made a name for themselves across the United States. Every city on the Banana Ball World Tour ends up becoming sold out with not one unsold ticket in sight.

The Bananas is not your ordinary baseball team that conducts a normal baseball game with nine innings. The players actually play against each other while delighting fans with their fun and unique antics.

The Savannah Bananas is planning to take over a local Savannah Dunkin, at 1702 Pooler Parkway, along with the Party Animals. This is scheduled to happen ahead of their game next Monday, which is, of course, sold out.

The bobblehead is available for purchase at $30 on the museum’s website.