First of its kind treatment for Autism therapy coming to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Results of therapy are what matters most when it comes to treating autism. A new set of standards for treatment is hoping to give caregivers better insight on what therapy works best for individual needs.

The newly launched Autism Spectrum Disorder Standard Set (ASDSS) aims to determine how environmental factors play a role in the disorder. From there, clinicians can identify, what type of therapy benefits that individual.

Dr. Adam Hahs with Hopebridge Autism therapy center says the standard set does not focus on one particular therapy. “What are the spaces that are impacted ones autism and not really a focus of any one particular therapy,” says Dr. Hahs.

ASDSS will have a virtual event on October 4th that will include a discussion about the project. For Further information about ASDSS or how to register for the virtual event visit: https://connect.ichom.org/standard-sets/autism-spectrum-disorder/