First lady to visit Savannah in COVID vaccine push

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – First lady Jill Biden is set to travel to Savannah Thursday.

White House officials say Savannah native Sen. Raphael Warnock will join Biden on a tour of a COVID-19 vaccination site at Alfred E. Beach High School.

Following the tour, Biden and Warnock are scheduled to deliver remarks at the high school, along with Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

Officials say the visit is part of the Biden administration’s nationwide push to reach the millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus.

The country failed to meet President Joe Biden’s goal to have 70% of adults in America partially vaccinated by July 4.

He has said the country will move to community vaccination efforts with help from local pharmacies and family physicians.

The first lady most recently visited the Hostess City in October 2020 to campaign for her husband.